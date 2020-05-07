What's getting Team FANGRRLS through quarantine the week of May 4

As a fan of D&D and other roleplaying streams and podcasts and a cast member on several myself, Critical Role has served as something of a white whale for me. I did not get in on the ground floor with either the first campaign (Vox Machina) or even the now-running second one (The Mighty Nein), itself close to 100 episodes deep. As well-wishing friends would push me to check out this show, that they knew I’d enjoy, I imagine my eyes would gloss over in the same way others’ do when I try to convince them to watch Doctor Who with its wealth of episodes. I had begun working my way through podcast versions of the Mighty Nein’s adventures during the days of commuting to work, but with run times often blowing past four hours it would take me days, even weeks, to get through a single episode. Now, with nowhere else to go, I’ve taken a deep dive into the YouTube versions of the series, often tossing them on in the background while I work on other projects or get tasks done for the day around the house. As a result, I’ve gone from having listened to a few hours of the show to now having blown through the first 50 episodes of the campaign in just the last month. I may not catch up with the current episodes before the lockdowns begin getting lifted, but I am well on my way. - Riley Silverman