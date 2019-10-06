Latest Stories

Cosplayers who are not white, thin, or physically able thrive at NYCC
NYCC 2019: Day 4 cosplay gallery
Cursed Child Sweepstakes
She-Ra showrunner pushes for He-Man Crossover Christmas Special at NYCC
What's Going Con? NYCC 2019 Day 3 recap

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 6, 2019

Did you miss out on all the amazing news and events that came out from NYCC on Day 3? Are you a fan of Star Trek, Joe Manganiello, and duty (doody?)? Did you think you would ever read a sentence with those three things so close together? Well then this is the podcast for you!

Join hosts Karama Horne and Brian SIlliman as they take you through what caught their attention during Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2019.

Want more Con? It's on, baby!

Get the latest episodes of SYFY WIRE From the Con below!

