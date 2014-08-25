Whedon and Feige talk Hulkbuster battle, why they chose Ultron for Avengers 2

Joss Whedon and Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige recently opened up about all the awesome things they’re cooking up for Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2015 can’t come soon enough.

Fans have been geeking out ever since we got a tantalizing peek at that Hulkbuster armor tucked away in the Age of Ultron concept art/props, and Feige hedged that Tony Stark’s biggest of big suits is essentially a “backup plan in case things go awry.” Judging by the fact that Iron Man is duking it out with Hulk in the concept art below, it seems a guarantee things’ll go awry.

Whedon had a bit more to say about the Hulkbuster battle, and said he was most interested in exploring the two pals being forced to duke it out after becoming “Science Bros” in The Avengers. Then, as Iron Man 3’s post-credit scene showed, they’re still pretty good pals. Here’s an excerpt of what Whedon told Empire:

“The Hulkbuster is from after my time [as a reader], but even I knew what a big deal it was. It makes sense because there's no one who can really go up against Hulk, but more importantly, those guys are best friends, so what that battle is and what it means is fascinating to me.”

Though Hulk will apparently be causing some trouble, he’s still not the film’s titular villain. Whedon teased that Ultron will have a “touch of the apocalypse in him,” and Feige dug into the story of exactly how Ultron made the cut as the focus of the Avengers followup. As we’ve heard before, it was all Whedon’s idea:

“Ultron was the villain Joss wanted, from midway through production on the first film, to have serious repercussions for the Avengers. We unveiled a poster here which is nothing but Ultron after Ultron after Ultron clawing at the beginning to defeat all of our Avengers. That's what a lot of this movie is about.”

Though we all want to see things finally escalate to Thanos-level insanity, Whedon seems to have a story he’s dying to tell with Ultron— and that should make it a more than worthy distraction until we get another galactic threat. Plus, Ultron’s not the only thing this sequel is packing. Because Hulkbuster.

What do you think? Which aspect of Age of Ultron are you looking forward to seeing?

(Via Empire, Comic Book Movie)