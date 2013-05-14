Whedon's S.H.I.E.L.D.: New trailer, pics + when you'll be watching

Now that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been officially greenlit, the details are coming fast and furious. We've got trailers and promos and air dates, oh my!

We knew Marvel's foray into television was going to be a big deal, but we're only now beginning to scratch the surface on how big. Word that S.H.I.E.L.D. had been picked up (along with its first teaser trailer) started getting reported 24 hours before it even officially happened. And just like that, the marketing machine hummed to life so loudly that it probably registered on the Richter Scale. And that's great! We are ready to be marketed to. Anything to find out a little more of what we can expect from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

And if you're anything like us, then the good news is that the first full trailer is out, and it's awesome. This is the first time we're getting a real idea of who each of our characters is, what the tone for the show will be, and what it's going to be about. Even more exciting, we've got what looks to be a superhero who could be a recurring character in the form of veteran Whedon actor J. August Richards. Take a look!

On top of that, Marvel has also released a series of promo shots for the primary cast, which you can check out below.Â And if that's not enough for you, how about this -- Tuesdays. 8 p.m. That's when the show will be airing. So ABC isn't messing around. That is a cherry, prime-time spot, the kind of time where the expectations are high. With the kind of pedigree the show has built in, well, let's just say we aren't worried people will tune in for the pilot. We just have our fingers crossed they'll keep watching.

(via MTV Splashpage and The Hollywood Reporter)