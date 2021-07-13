'Wheel of Time' film trilogy now in the works, in addition to that long-awaited Amazon TV series

Amazon won't be the only studio dipping into the epic universe of Robert Jordan's beloved Wheel of Time series. Zack Stentz, a screenwriter with credits on Thor, X-Men: First Class, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, is currently penning a trilogy of prequel films inspired by the novels — of which there are 14.

Also, just to make it clear — this is a separate project from the upcoming Amazon Prime TV series also based on the book series. So there should be plenty of Wheel of Time to go around in the coming years.

Stentz himself confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Yes, it's happening. Yes, I'm pumped," he wrote. "To fans of the series, I share your love for Jordan's richly imagined world and incredibly detailed world and am going to be working my butt off to do right by it. Stay tuned!"

"I’ve been a fan of Robert Jordan’s work for many years, and it is especially his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I have always found most intriguing," he added in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "I’m excited to be bringing this era Robert Jordan conceptualized to life."

Titled Age of Legends, the first entry in the trio of movies will be produced by Rick Selvage, Larry, Ted Field, and Justin Smith. Eva Longoria, James Leon, and Mike McGuiness are on board as executive producers. No distributor is attached just yet.

The Age of Legends film takes place thousands of years before the events depicted in the flagship novels in "a futuristic utopia powered by a magical force shared by men and women known as the One Power," according to the synopsis provided by THR. "When an unspeakable evil is unleashed upon the world and men using the One Power become insane and destroy much of the planet, a small band of women unite under the White Tower and are humanity’s last hope of survival."

While unrelated to the TV series (a co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television), the big screen project will reportedly "compliment" the upcoming show, which is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime this year. A second season of the show has already been green-lit.

No word on when we might see anything from the film, of course, since it's still in the scripting phase and no release date has been set.