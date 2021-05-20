Amazon’s Wheel of Time adaptation greenlit for second season as first season wraps production

Fans of Robert Jordan’s Wheel of Time books are now getting at least two seasons of the Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television adaptation.

The first season of the show was greenlit in October 2018. With production for Season 1 now wrapping up in the Czech Republic, Amazon has announced that the show, which will stream exclusively on their platform, has been greenlit for a second season as well.

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show,” said showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) in a press release. “Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created. This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1.”

The Wheel of Time books (of which there are 14) comprise one of the most popular fantasy series of all time. The first book was published in 1990, and the show has made some adjustments to the story, including diversifying Jordan’s all-white cast and centering on the women characters, specifically Moirane (Rosamund Pike), a member of an incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who embarks on a journey with five others, one of whom will either save or destroy humanity.

“The approach Rafe and his team have taken with this project is a testament to Amazon Studios commitment to deliver something special for the devoted fans around the world,” Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios Vernon Sanders said. “In partnership with the team at Sony Pictures Television, we wanted our Prime Video customers to be delighted that a second season is already in the works so that they would know that the journey would continue.”

“Receiving a second season pickup right after wrapping Season 1, exemplifies their dedication to and belief in this series,” added Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television. “We can’t wait for audiences globally to experience the magic that Rafe, our other talented producers, Rosamund, and the rest of the cast and crew have created.”

No news yet on when Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon, though with production having wrapped, we likely won't have to wait an age to watch it.