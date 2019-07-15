Latest Stories

hitchhikers front cover
Tag: Fangrrls
Battle of the cosmic narrators: God vs. the Guide
Road of Bones #4 Cover
Tag: Comics
Road of Bones creator Rich Douek on the human horror that inspired his dark tale
Star Wars The Last Jedi
Tag: Movies
Rian Johnson teases that his Star Wars trilogy will move 'beyond legacy characters'
Zombie Tidal Wave trailer
Tag: Movies
Zombie Tidal Wave's stars on double-edged taser swords, zombie killing, and Easter eggs
Stranger Things Season 3 Hero
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Where are the Stranger Things kids today? [Ep #93]

Presenters
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Jul 15, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined by a rat lover and our own insanity as we spend this week discussing both Stranger Things and that all-time classic, Ishtar! Jordan and Emily break down Stranger Things 3 and discuss what we think the future holds for each and every one of the young characters, as, sadly to say, they'd all be nearly 50-years-old if they were real people. We also talk about how rats are portrayed in the show, staking out new territory and coining the term "ratpresentation."

All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: Stranger Things 3

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: