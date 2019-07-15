Where are the Stranger Things kids today? [Ep. 95]

The Fandom Files is joined by a rat lover and our own insanity as we spend this week discussing both Stranger Things and that all-time classic, Ishtar! Jordan and Emily break down Stranger Things 3 and discuss what we think the future holds for each and every one of the young characters, as, sadly to say, they'd all be nearly 50-years-old if they were real people. We also talk about how rats are portrayed in the show, staking out new territory and coining the term "ratpresentation."

All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files!