Where Buffy, Batman + Michonne rank in TV Guide's top TV action stars of all time

The folks over at TV Guide have put together a list of TV’s greatest action heroes, and not surprisingly, the sci-fi folks are well represented. But who made the cut (and where)?

Some genre stalwarts are definitely represented, along with a few surprises. Though sci-fi and supernatural world-saving heroes are littered throughout the list, they sadly don’t take the top prize — that honor is reserved for 24’s terrorist-hunting badass Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland).

Not a bad pick, admittedly, but still. What's a bigger threat, terrorists or world-consuming demons? Exactly.

We’ve pulled together all the sci-fi heroes who made the cut below (along with our thoughts on the placement), but head over to TV Guide for the full list.