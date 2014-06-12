Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
buffymoviestaked_0.jpg

Where Buffy, Batman + Michonne rank in TV Guide's top TV action stars of all time

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 12, 2014

The folks over at TV Guide have put together a list of TV’s greatest action heroes, and not surprisingly, the sci-fi folks are well represented. But who made the cut (and where)?

Some genre stalwarts are definitely represented, along with a few surprises. Though sci-fi and supernatural world-saving heroes are littered throughout the list, they sadly don’t take the top prize — that honor is reserved for 24’s terrorist-hunting badass Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland).

Not a bad pick, admittedly, but still. What's a bigger threat, terrorists or world-consuming demons? Exactly.

We’ve pulled together all the sci-fi heroes who made the cut below (along with our thoughts on the placement), but head over to TV Guide for the full list.

Nikita-Rough-Trade-Maggie-Q.jpg
No. 23: Nikita (Maggie Q), NikitaShe barely made the cut, but we’re glad to see The CW’s...
jameswestwildwildwest.jpg
No. 22: James West (Robert Conrad), The Wild Wild WestThe beloved 1960s secret agent barely clocked...
Xena-big-size-xena-warrior-princess-35948767-2405-1623.jpg
No. 20: Xena (Lucy Lawless), Xena: Warrior PrincessThere was more than enough love to go around for...
bionicwoman.jpg
No. 18: Jaime Sommers (Lindsay Wagner), The Bionic WomanDefinitely worth making the list. Yes, she...
arrowimages10.jpeg
No. 16: The Arrow, (Stephen Amell), ArrowThis is definitely one we can agree with. Starling City’s...
katobrucelee.jpg
No. 15: Kato (Bruce Lee), The Green HornetA nice sleeper pick, but this one definitely earned its...
wonderwomanlyndacarter.JPG
No. 14: Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter), Wonder WomanIf we’re going by sheer power, we don’t see much...
Lone_Ranger_TV.jpg
No. 13: The Lone Ranger (Clayton Moore), The Lone RangerNo, not that flop of a reboot — we’re...
starbuckbsg.jpg
No. 12: Starbuck/Kara Thrace (Katee Sackhoff), Battlestar GalacticaNow this is one heck of a good...
supermangeorgereeves.jpg
No. 11: Superman (George Reeves), Adventures of SupermanNope, not even Superman himself could crack...
manfromuncle.jpg
No. 10: Illya Kuryakin (David McCallum), The Man From U.N.C.L.E.No offense intended to the `1960s...
Michonne2.jpg
No. 9: Michonne (Danai Gurira), The Walking DeadSure, she’s fairly new to the world, but Michonne...
deanwinchestersupernatural.png
No. 8: Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), SupernaturalThis one is definitely a surprise pick coming...
sydneybristowgun.jpg
No. 7: Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), AliasYes, we love Sydney’s super spy as much as the next...
six-million-dollar-man_l.jpg
No. 6: Steve Austin (Lee Majors), The Six Million Dollar ManNow we’re talking. Steve Austin is one...
emma2.jpg
No. 5: Emma Peel (Diana Rigg), The AvengersNo, not Marvel’s big screen team of heroes. We’re...
BATMAN TV GUIDE (2).jpg
No. 3: Batman (Adam West), BatmanSure, it might’ve been a bit (ok, a lot) campy, but the 1960s...
buffymoviestaked_0.jpg
No. 2 Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Buffy the Vampire SlayerWe’re going to be honest — we’...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Batman
Tag: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Tag: The Walking Dead

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: