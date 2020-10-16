Where has The Mandalorian gone, and where could it go next? [Jabba the Pod Bonus]

That was the way, this the way, and this is what the way could be. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is coming soon (October 30) so it's time to take a look back at all of the biggest moments and reveals from Season 1, before looking ahead to what Season 2 of the Star Wars smash hit could include.

Our heroes on Jabba the Pod are on it, in a very "Spotchka Nights" episode that goes through the season that was, and reveals their hopes for the season that will be. Did Moff Gideon preside over the Great Purge? Why do some Mandos have this thing about never taking off helmets? Yoda Baby, or YADDLE Baby? What really happened to Fennec Shand?

Brian, Caitlin, and Matt are going through all of it, plus a special round of Trade Negotiations takes place. Someone might be changing their name. Who is the lucky person, and what is the new name?

Listen right here to find out, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to follow on Amazon Music.