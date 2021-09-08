Where is all the missing planetary junk in the solar system?

The asteroid belt might as well be the solar system’s junkyard. Asteroids, comets and other objects floating around in there are mostly trash from eons ago.

So if that much garbage exists in the asteroid belt, then where is the impact debris from violent collisions that happened when the solar system was still in its temperamental youth? There is nothing on the record. This was the same question researchers Travis Gabirel and Harrison Allen-Sutter of Arizona State University were asking when they decided to find out through computer simulations. Turns out the debris really did vanish into thin air.

“The final assembly of planets involves mutual collisions of large similar-sized protoplanets ("giant impacts"), setting the stage for modern geologic and atmospheric processes,” they said in a study recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. “However, thermodynamic consequences of [these] impacts are…poorly understood.”

Billions of years before Earth ever saw a dinosaur, the collisions that were thought to have created the missing debris actually vaporized it before it ever had a chance to drift over to the asteroid belt. Forming planets means that protoplanets have to smash into each other. Gas giants and other huge planets affected impact velocities, instigating supersonic collisions between protoplanets that were at least the size of Mars, powerless in the face of a monster’s gravity. Some of these protoplanets were knocked out and ended up in the asteroid belt.

It was the intense heat generated by such huge collisions that ended up turning rock straight to vapor. This was more likely to happen in planets of Martian size or larger (which might explain why smaller protoplanets form that era are still found in the asteroid belt) that experienced extra gravitational pushing from gas giants or several immense impacts. Earth also took its share of hits. The gaseous debris easily left the solar system, taking evidence of the impacts with it, and the effects of solar radiation made whatever was left disappear.

A protoplanetary disc, in which planets form. Credit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Embryonic planets would form pretty fast—1 to 10 million years is rather fast in cosmic terms—starting from pebbles that accreted into larger and larger bodies. Impacts were something that was unavoidable in the early solar system. When protoplanets grew large enough, whether they were future rocky planets or gas giants, so did their gravity, which became the perpetrators behind gravitational disturbances. They kept colliding at higher velocities as they continued growing. Meaning, impact velocity was proportional to their mass, but it gets worse.

Collisions between larger planets meant that shock heating caused escape velocity of debris that was released to be faster than the speed of sound. Post-impact heating, or heat generated by the impact itself depending on how fast and hard one object crashed into another, made sure to vaporize the debris that was already falling apart at such high velocities. Wandering gas giants that were still figuring out their orbits would pass by smaller objects and boost the escape velocities of their debris, which is why accretion wasn’t exactly that efficient.

It is possible the evidence hasn’t been completely obliterated. There are pristine or nearly pristine moons and asteroids out there that have remained undisturbed and might still have traces of vaporized debris on their surfaces. Another possibility is the Moon. The research can help us better understand the formation of the Moon, since it is thought to have been born in the aftermath of a collision that released this debris. Still, there are some things missing.

“The ultimate fate of debris in our simulations, however, is subject to processes that we do not resolve (condensation, collisional grinding, chemistry, radiative transfer, etc.) and warrants further study,” the researchers said.

This breakthrough could still help us better understand star systems outside our own. Similar phenomena probably happened among exoplanets, and there could be an Earth among them.