Where to watch every Godzilla movie ever made

With Godzilla: King of the Monsters looming and a long weekend ahead of you, you may have the inclination to watch a Godzilla movie or two or 30. But where would you start? There's so many of them, and until we get a streaming service that's solely devoted to radioactive creatures, I doubt we'll be able to find them all in one place.

Well, worry no more, hypothetical but completely normal Godzilla fanatic, for I have compiled a list of every Godzilla movie and all the places that you can watch them. For the most part, they're spread out over the Criterion Channel (fingers crossed for a sweet Criterion Collection Godzilla box set!), and Amazon (for free if you have a STARZ membership,) but there's also a few on Netflix, Vudu, and of course, Google Play.

Godzilla (The 1954 Japanese Original): Criterion Channel, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Awesome Criterion Collection Blu Ray/DVD

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (The 1956 "American-ized" version with Raymond Burr): Criterion Channel, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Awesome Criterion Collection Blu Ray/DVD

Godzilla Raids Again (The one where he fights his first monster rival, Anguirus): Criterion Channel, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

King Kong vs Godzilla (The one where King Kong fights, um, Godzilla): Only available on a DVD that I wish had more extra features

Mothra vs Godzilla (Maybe the best Godzilla movie): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, YouTube, Google Play

Credit: Toho

Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster (The first appearance of King Ghidorah): Criterion Channel, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play,

Invasion of the Astro Monster (Godzilla goes to space!): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play,

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (Godzilla fights a big lobster. It's okay, I guess): Only available on DVD/Blu Ray

Son of Godzilla (Godzilla has an inept son): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, Vudu,

Destroy All Monsters (Like a big, violent Monster Island high school reunion): Criterion Channel, Amazon, Tubi, Vudu,

All Monsters Attack (Basically a Godzilla clip show with an awesomely weird score): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play,

Godzilla vs Hedorah (Godzilla fights pollution): Only available on DVD/Blu Ray

Godzilla vs Gigan (A tag team match between Godzilla/Anguirus and King Ghidorah/Gigan): Only available on DVD/Blu Ray

Godzilla vs Megalon (Two words: JET JAGUAR): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, Vudu

Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla (Godzilla fights a jerk robot that looks just like him): Criterion Channel, STARZ Amazon, Vudu,

Terror of MechaGodzilla (Titanosaurus, Black Hole aliens, Cyborg women, oh my!): Criterion Channel, STARZ, Amazon, YouTube, Google Play,

The Return of Godzilla (Godzilla is back to being pissed): HiDive

Godzilla 1985 (In this American-ized version of the last film, Raymond Burr returns to mostly say dramatic lines and watch stuff on TVs): Not available on anything unless you want to buy the VHS that I had as a kid that features a Godzilla suit on the front that is absolutely not from the movie it's promoting.

Godzilla vs Biollante (Super underrated movie with some neat ideas): Only available on a DVD that doesn't seem to be produced anymore. Bummer.

Godzilla vs King Ghidorah (To paraphrase rapper/Poet Laureate Pitbull "To understand Godzilla, we have to go back in time"): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play,

Godzilla vs Mothra (Mothra has an eeeeeeeevil twin): Vudu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play

Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla II (Not a sequel to the first Godzilla vs MechaGodzilla. Whole different timeline, actually. Enjoy!): Vudu, YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Godzilla vs Space Godzilla (Space Godzilla has a cool design and that's about it): Vudu, YouTube, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play,

Godzilla vs Destoroyah (Great movie! Godzilla dies! Sort of!): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play

Credit: Toho

Godzilla (The 1998 American movie with all the baby Godzillas that look kinda cute until they start chomping up mercenaries): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, THURSDAY MAY 30 AT 5PM ON THE SYFY CHANNEL and FRIDAY MAY 31 AT 12AM, ALSO ON THE SYFY CHANNEL

Godzilla 2000 (The bad guy in this one dies while shouting "GODZILLLLLLAAAAAAAAAA!" at Godzilla from a rooftop, which is how I hope to go out one day): Amazon, YouTube, Google Play,

Godzilla vs Megaguirus (Big bugs n' portals): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play,

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (The guy who made those awesome '90s Gamera flicks directed this one! Godzilla's MEAN, y'all): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play

Godzilla Against MechaGodzilla (They put the original Godzilla's soul in a robot! This movie is super anime in a great way): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play

Godzilla: Tokyo SOS (A direct sequel to the last one, and Godzilla has a rad chest scar. It's awesome): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play,

Godzilla: Final Wars (Godzilla fights a parade of monsters, so watch this one if you just want a non-stop brawl): Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play

Godzilla (The 2014 American remake that's good and not slow and I love the fact that it teased Godzilla for most of the movie and made him seem like a big deal. Please @ me as I will fight you about this): YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, my heart.

Credit: Legendary Entertainment

Kong: Skull Island (Yeah, it's not exactly a Godzilla movie, but it's part of the MonsterVerse and you hear Godzilla's roar in it, so it counts): YouTube, Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play

Shin Godzilla (The guy behind Neon Genesis Evangelion got to direct a Godzilla movie and I couldn't recommend it harder): YouTube, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters (The first in the Godzilla anime trilogy. I won't spoil the twist, but it's a big one, literally): Netflix

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (The second in the Godzilla anime trilogy. MechaGodzilla is in this one, just not how you expect): Netflix

Godzilla: The Planet Eater (The third in the Godzilla anime trilogy. The Planet Eater is.... shhhhhh..... King Ghirdorah. Don't tell anyone, okay?): Netflix

(Credit: Netflix)

Aaaaaaaand that's all of 'em! Have a good, kaiju-filled weekend!