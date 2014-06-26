Which Doctor Who scene was just named the greatest sci-fi moment ever?

A U.K. poll just declared a tear-jerking Doctor Who scene the greatest sci-fi, fantasy or horror moment of all time, beating out the likes of Alien, Star Wars and more.

Genre magazine SFX recently celebrated its 250th issue with a poll hoping to create a "definitive" list of the 250 greatest moments in sci-fi, fantasy and horror. Nearly 100,000 reader votes were tallied, and though you'll have to buy the magazine to get the full list, SFX revealed the top 10 moments on its web site yesterday. So, what came out on top?

The emotional ending of "Doomsday," the final episode of the second series of Doctor Who's revival, in which David Tennant's Tenth Doctor makes a last-ditch effort to say goodbye to his companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) after she was left trapped in a parallel universe. "Burning up a sun just to say goodbye," the Doctor projects an image of himself into Rose's new universe to share a few final words with her, while she uses the moment to confess her love to him. It's a devastating scene, and for SFX's readers it was a bigger moment than even the "I am your father" reveal of The Empire Strikes Back, or the infamous "chestburster" scene in Alien, or the iconic final moments of Roy Batty in Blade Runner. It's bound to seem like a ludicrous choice to a lot of fans, but U.K. genre fans are quite proud of their Who, and David Tennant is a fan-favorite Doctor (though I'd have chosen his "I don't want to go" moment over this one, quite honestly).

If you think that's an outrageous result, though, you're going to really be upset when I tell you what came in second in the poll. Remember that scene in The Avengers in which Loki tries to control the Hulk, so Hulk picks him up and bashes him against the floor a few times? That big laugh moment? Yeah, that came in second, over Star Wars, Alien, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and who knows how many other moments that populate the other 240 entries. I mean, I like that scene quite a bit. It's a great gag, but ... really?

Check out the top 10 moments in the SFX poll below, and head over to their website to grab the full issue if you want to see the rest of the list.

1. DOCTOR WHO The Doctor and Rose say farewell at Bad Wolf Bay in “Doomsday” 2. AVENGERS ASSEMBLE “Puny god!” The Hulk owns Loki 3. ALIEN The chestburster 4. FIREFLY Mal Reynolds kicks a bad guy into Serenity’s engine intake (“The Train Job”) 5. STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK Luke learns that Darth Vader is his father 6. BLADE RUNNER Roy Batty’s “Tears in rain” speech 7. GAME OF THRONES The Red Wedding: “The Lannisters send their regards” 8. THE MATRIX Neo dodges bullets in the bullet-time scene 9. HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE Dumbledore’s death 10. BACK TO THE FUTURE “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads”

