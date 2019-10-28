Latest Stories

the-last-kingdom-s1e6
Tag: Fangrrls
Just A Couple Of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 6
The Winter Soldier and Falcon
Tag: TV
A guide to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, with updated details on Marvel's newest TV team
Linda Hamilton Sarah Connor Terminator Dark Fate
Tag: Movies
Tim Miller put Terminator's iconic 'I’ll be back' into Dark Fate — on one condition
Terminator: Dark Fate Gabriel Luna
Tag: Movies
Gabriel Luna based his Terminator: Dark Fate baddie on Ted Bundy and Tom Cruise

Which Horror Movies Should Have Been Cult Classics? | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features

Which horror movies should have been cult classics?

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 28, 2019

Do you know the difference between a cult movie and a bad film? To be honest, it can be a pretty thin line between them. There are plenty of cult classics that weren't recognized by critics in their own time. However, there are also cult classics that were embraced by audiences despite an apparent lack of quality.

SYFY WIRE's Jackie Jennings and Nore Davis recently had a chance to chat with Joel Meares, the editor-in-chief of Rotten Tomatoes. Meares' new book, Rotten Movies We Love, just happens to tackle the timely topic about which horror movies deserve to be considered cult classics. For example, Hereditary doesn't qualify for cult status because it was greeted with overwhelmingly positive reviews when it hit theaters. That makes it more of a mainstream horror hit rather than a cult favorite.

More Original Video

Watchmen Movie Hero
Watchmen: How the comic ending affects the HBO series
MastersUniverseFigures_hero_1920x1200.jpg
Every He-Man and the Masters of the Universe action figure, ranked

On the other hand, Meares believes that The Strangers: Prey At Night deserves a second look for cult status. The original film, The Strangers, had a higher Rotten Tomatoes score but the sequel deserved a much better reception than it received. Additionally, Meares had a lot of praise for Jennifer's Body, a modern horror film that is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Jennifer's Body was ahead of its time and features one of Megan Fox's best performances as titular possessed heroine. That film gave Fox a lot to play with and it's a delight to see her walk away with the movie.

For more horror movies that deserve to be cult classics, check out the full video!

Tag: Movies
Tag: Videos
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Horror
Tag: Horror Movies
Tag: Halloween

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: