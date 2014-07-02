Who S8 finale set pics hint the Doctor revisits ANOTHER familiar place

Doctor Who is currently filming the final episode of season eight, and we’ve got a couple of new set pics that reveal a familiar location last visited by the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and two former companions.

Filming on “Death in Heaven” (the working title for the season-eight finale) has been taking place in Llanelli, Wales, with Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor and Jenna Coleman as his companion Clara. What’s interesting is that the shoot was specifically done in the Box Cemetery. Keen eyes will no doubt spot that this is the place where Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill) encountered those pesky and terrifying Weeping Angels in the Ponds’ final scenes in “The Angels Take Manhattan.”

Gone are the Weeping Angels, but the Cybermen were spotted amid the ancient graves. What are they doing there? We don’t know exactly yet, but some clues may be picked out from a set report by Liam Rees, which is quoted below verbatim:

"They’re back filming in my area, conveniently Box Cemetery – where they last filmed Amy and Rory’s final scenes. After yesterday’s shot of the script, I suspected that Amy and Rory themselves might play a part in the ‘converting the dead’ theme that’s apparently going on, but they were set up slightly further up the hill from where they shot Angels Take Manhattan and there didn’t seem to be any other connections.

There was a grave stone on set as part of the set-dressing, being painted and aged. I couldn’t make out the name on it and security were stopping me from taking pictures. The date “1748″ was written on it, though. Interestingly, they were hosing down multiple other graves and monuments as well as the grass. What for, I have no idea other than to maybe create the effect it’s been raining.

There were numerous Cybermen on set, about six or seven and they were just marching around the set, stopping to stare at grave stones before moving on. The scene in question involved Clara and a Cyberman, and the interesting thing is that the Cyberman she was talking to was missing the face piece of the helmet. I first thought it was part of rehearsal, but it definitely wasn’t as Jenna was popping back and fourth between shots for her hair to be fixed and the extra Cybermen had only just had their helmets fixed on before filming. I didn’t get a look at the actor’s face, but it was definitely a man. I couldn’t overhear much from the scene, but I heard Clara say, “Don’t you know who I am?” and at one point she reached out touched the Cyberman’s face.

They basically repeated this scene continuously until lunch break at which point one of the runners asked any onlookers to leave the premises. I managed to get three snaps of the Cybermen, however I deleted one by accident. As security were pushing me back further and keeping a sharp eye for any cameras/phones, it was difficult to get any clear ones, especially of the main actors and scene taking place.

I don’t think there’s a lot to go on overall apart from the setting and maybe the faceless Cyberman and grave, but they’re filming through until Friday so I’m going to do my best to get some more information and pictures – if I can get in of course."

Now the rumor is (and if you look pretty closely and squint your eyes you may just see it) that the faceless Cyberman could be in fact the Twelfth Doctor’s new companion Danny Pink, played by Samuel Anderson. Has he been assimilated into the Borg Collective?

So what do you guys think of those set pics? And how do you think they fit with those previous set pics featuring the "Rest in Peace. We Promise" grave marker? Does this make moot the possibility that it has a Gallifreyan symbol carved on it?

