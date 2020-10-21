Who Won the Week Bonus: Back to the Future Day

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

October 21st is the day Marty McFly and Doc Brown arrived in 2015. On this October 21st, we sit down with the co-writer of the Back to the Future trilogy, Bob Gale, to talk about the lasting legacy of the films and the new box set that's out now.

Listen below!

