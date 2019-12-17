Who Won the Week Bonus! Brandon Routh on Crisis on Infinite Earths and more

Welcome to a very special BONUS EPISODE of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Join us as Karama and Superman Returns and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh talk about switching between his roles as Clark Kent and Ray Palmer and Superman and the Atom (so many alter egos and superheroes!). Brandon also discusses his experience working on The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event and important symbolism of Superman's cape.

