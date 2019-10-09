Latest Stories

Who Won the Week bonus! Raising Dion interview

Karama Horne
Oct 9, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

How about a little bonus episode? Who Won the Week co-host Karama Horne is joined by Raising Dion stars Alisha Wainwright and Jason Ritter to talk about the process of working on a show that takes a drastically different perspective on your normal superhero story.

Check out the full conversation to hear how Alisha and Jason handled acting in scenes before the special effects were added, what it was like working with a super-powered eight-year-old, and what they hope we all learn from watching the new Netflix series.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

