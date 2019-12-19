Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Bonus! Who Won the 2010s

Presenters
theblerdgurl_karama_syfy
Karama Horne
Default contributor image
Adam Swiderski
fullsizerender.jpg
Alexis L. Loinaz
Dec 19, 2019

Welcome to a very special BONUS EPISODE of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Oh what a decade it's been! There were too many great movies, comics, shows, and games to talk about them all, but tune in as Adam and Karama talk with SYFY WIRE News Editor Alexis Loinaz about the moments and goodness that stuck out for them during the 2010s.

Listen below!

