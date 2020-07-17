Who Won the Week: Brave New World

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Peacock has arrived, and with it, a Brave New World! Listen as Jackie Jennings sits down with Angélique Roché, SYFY WIRE contributor and host of Brave New Pod: The Official Podcast of Brave New World, about, you guessed it, Brave New World. But first we check in with SYFY WIRE news editor Alexis Loinaz to hear about what else is happening this week in geek. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.