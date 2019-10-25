Latest Stories

VC Slice
Tag: Comics
Preview: Marauding Lava Zombies attack in IDW's Return to Vader's Castle #5
opera 4
Tag: Fangrrls
If you love Suspiria, check out Dario Argento's bizarre sister film Opera
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker cockpit
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Ep. 203: Episode IX trailer, Watchmen premiere, Jeph Loeb leaving Marvel TV
Joel_Kinnaman_Suicide-Squad.jpg
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Joel Kinnaman calls Suicide Squad his 'first comedy'; Joe Bob's Red Christmas; more
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker cockpit
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Ep. 203: Episode IX trailer, Watchmen premiere, Jeph Loeb leaving Marvel TV

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Oct 25, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. We got the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and boy howdy, it's a doozy! Watchmen premiered on HBO and we basked in the Alan Moore-ish-ness of it all. And things are afoot at Marvel TV as head honcho Jeph Loeb is stepping down. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Jeph Loeb
Tag: Watchmen
Tag: Marvel TV

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: