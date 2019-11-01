Latest Stories

Mackenzie Davis in Terminator Dark Fate
Credit: Skydance/Paramount
Who Won the Week Ep. 204: Terminator: Dark Fate, The Mandalorian, Benioff & Weiss

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Nov 1, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week. There's a new Terminator movie. There's a new trailer for The Mandalorian (and we're less than two weeks from the launch of Disney+!). And speaking of Star Wars, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are no longer off to a galaxy far, far … you know. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

