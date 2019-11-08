Latest Stories

Nancy in Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Tag: Fangrrls
The enduring importance of Nancy from A Nightmare on Elm Street
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Joker is now the most profitable comic book movie; Jumanji game trailer
New Mutants
Tag: Comics
Comics: New Mutants head to space; Big Hero 6 arrives after 15-month wait; more
Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran in Doctor Sleep
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Ep. 205: Doctor Sleep, His Dark Materials, Death Stranding
Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran in Doctor Sleep
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros.
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Ep. 205: Doctor Sleep, His Dark Materials, Death Stranding

Presenters
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
Screen Shot 2019-08-28 at 11.13.11 AM
Ben Fullon
Nov 8, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week as SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon fills in for our sweet Dany Roth. There's a new Stephen King movie in town called Doctor Sleep. His Dark Materials has premiered on HBO. And there's an action-adventure video game called Death Stranding that's just aching to take up most of your November. Also, lots of new trailers! Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: doctor sleep
Tag: His Dark Materials
Tag: Death Stranding
Tag: the invisible man

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: