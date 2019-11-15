Who Won the Week Ep. 206: The Mandalorian, Fallen Order, Maclunkey

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week as SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon and Jabba the Pod co-host Brian Silliman fill in for Karama and Dany. Disney+ launched this week and it's all Star Wars, all the time! The Mandalorian has us transfixed, but what's the deal with the further tinkering to the Han/Greedo scene in A New Hope? Ah well, we'll just hunker down and play some Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Join us.

