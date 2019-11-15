Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Ep. 206: The Mandalorian, Fallen Order, Maclunkey

Adam Swiderski
Brian Silliman
Ben Fullon
Nov 15, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week as SYFY WIRE's Ben Fullon and Jabba the Pod co-host Brian Silliman fill in for Karama and Dany. Disney+ launched this week and it's all Star Wars, all the time! The Mandalorian has us transfixed, but what's the deal with the further tinkering to the Han/Greedo scene in A New Hope? Ah well, we'll just hunker down and play some Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Join us.

Listen below!

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

