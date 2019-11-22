Latest Stories

John Turturro
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: John Turturro to lead the mob in The Batman; Tatum and Lee going to The Maxx
Robin Robin Press Still
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mike Flanagan has a Nightmare on Elm Street pitch; Netflix nabs Aardman films
1 Bill & Ted Logo
Tag: Fangrrls
91 thoughts we had while watching Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
SYFY DIY holiday crafts and decorations
Tag: Games
SYFY DIY: How to decorate and make geeky gifts for the holidays on a budget
Star Trek Beyond Kirk Bones Spock
More info i
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Ep. 207: Star Trek 4, Half-Life: Alyx, Frozen II

Presenters
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
fullsizerender.jpg
Alexis L. Loinaz
Nov 22, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week as SYFY WIRE's News Editor Alexis Loinaz fills in for Dany. A fourth Star Trek film is officially in the works. There's a new Half-Life game all jacked up on VR. And can you tear yourself away from Disney+ long enough to catch Frozen II in theaters this weekend? Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Star Trek
Tag: Star Trek 4
Tag: Half-Life: Alyx
Tag: half-life
Tag: Frozen II

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: