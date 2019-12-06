Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Ep. 209: Trailer Mania! And some Watchmen and V-Wars, too

Presenters
Untitled design (4)
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Dec 6, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Adam and Karama are joined by SYFY WIRE Multi Platform Producer Erin LoCascio to discuss TRAILERS GALORE. Seriously, so many trailers this week! We got looks at No Time to Die, Lost in Space Season 2, Disney's Mulan, and, of course, Black Widow. Also, HBO's Watchmen continues to change the game and Netflix has declared V-Wars. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

