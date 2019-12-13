Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Ep. 210: The Expanse, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Jumanji: The Next Level
Adam Swiderski
Karama Horne
Dec 13, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! We are joined by Ana Marie Cox as we remember the Cant with the fourth season of The Expanse, now streaming on Prime Video. The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event is all sorts of comic book crazy. And the holiday movie season is officially in full swing with the release of Jumanji: The Next Level. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

