Who Won the Week Ep. 210: The Expanse, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Jumanji: The Next Level

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! We are joined by Ana Marie Cox as we remember the Cant with the fourth season of The Expanse, now streaming on Prime Video. The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event is all sorts of comic book crazy. And the holiday movie season is officially in full swing with the release of Jumanji: The Next Level. Join us.

