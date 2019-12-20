Who Won the Week Ep. 211: The Rise of Skywalker, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

We're in the home stretch of 2019! We got some cool trailers this week, including first looks at Christopher Nolan's apparent time-travel saga Tenet and the sequel to 2018's sleeper horror hit A Quiet Place (it's called "Part II" with a Roman numeral and everything so you know it's a class act). Oh, and there's a new Star Wars movie 'n' all. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.