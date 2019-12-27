Latest Stories

Star Wars Comics Hero
Tag: Videos
Star Wars comics: The Saga you never knew
Arya Stark Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
The 10 biggest genre TV moments of 2019
carrie-fisher-billie-lourd
Tag: Fangrrls
Keeping Leia — and Carrie Fisher — alive
Gremlins
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Getting into the Gremlins festive style spirit
The-Witcher-Netflix
More info i
Credit: Netflix
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Ep. 212: The Witcher, Lost in Space, The Mandalorian

Presenters
theblerdgurl_karama_syfy
Karama Horne
Default contributor image
Adam Swiderski
Dec 27, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Join us for the final Who Won the Week of 2019 as we discuss the first season of The Witcher, the second season of Lost in Space (both on Netflix), and the season finale of The Mandalorian (of Disney+ fame). See you (hear us?) next year for all the fandom that 2020 can handle!

Listen below.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: The Witcher
Tag: Lost in Space
Tag: The Mandalorian

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker