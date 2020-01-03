Latest Stories

Who Won the Week Ep. 213: Doctor Who, A Quiet Place Part II, 2020 Movies

Jan 3, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Welcome to the first Who Won the Week of the new decade! We start the year off with the Season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, a look (and listen) at the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II, and discussing which 2020 movies we're looking forward to the most. Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

