Who Won the Week Ep. 215: Oscars 2020, Crisis on Infinite Earths, Watchmen

Jan 17, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week: The Academy Award nominations were announced, with Joker taking it all the way up to 11. The CW's Arrowverse crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths, came to a spectacular close. And it doesn't look like there's going to be a second season of HBO's Watchmen, but is that necessarily a bad thing? Also, new trailers! Join us.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

