Baby Yoda & Gizmo
Team Mandalorian were ready for a Baby Yoda/Gremlins smackdown: ‘Okay, bye Gizmo’
WIRE Buzz: Dark Harvest adaptation heads to MGM; The Haunting of Bly Manor wraps; Micro Mayhem
Everybody’s Freaking Out About: The Clone Wars premiere and... toast in Animal Crossing
Mulan remake producer and director explain why they had to slay Mushu and the famous songs
Who Won the Week Ep. 220: Blerd History Month

Presenters
theblerdgurl_karama_syfy
Karama Horne
Feb 21, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Time to celebrate Blerd History Month! Join Karama and her special guests Angelique Roche and Kwanza Osajyefo as they discuss the legacy of Milestone Comics, that mind-boggling trailer for Westworld Season 3, the inspiration that is Marvel's Voices, and much more.

Listen below!

