Who Won the Week Ep. 221: The Invisible Man, Altered Carbon, Candyman

Feb 28, 2020

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Karama Horne looks back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Happy Leap Day Eve! Karama and her special guest, SYFY WIRE's Caitlin Busch, take the extra 24 hours to talk about Elisabeth Moss taking on The Invisible Man, the new season of Altered Carbon on Netflix, and producer Jordan Peele's bold new vision of Candyman. Say his name five times while looking into a mirror! It's fun!

Listen below!

