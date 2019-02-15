Who Won the Week Episode 167: Alita: Battle Angel, Happy Death Day 2U, Will Smith's Genie in Aladdin

More Podcasts

Who Won the Week Episode 166
Presenters
Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Feb 15, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron's screen adaptation of Battle Angel Alita (re-titled as Alita: Battle Angel); the alt-universe-hopping Happy Death Day 2U, and a very, very blue Will Smith as the Genie in Guy Ritchie's upcoming live-action version of Disney's Aladdin.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

