Captain Marvel, Game of Thrones, Idris Elba
Who Won the Week Episode 170: Captain Marvel, Game of Thrones, Suicide Squad
Forgotten Women of Genre: Meiko Kaji
Forgotten Women of Genre: Mindy Newell
Deadly Class: The Official Podcast Episode 8: 'The Clampdown' (with Jack Gillett and Taylor Hickson)
Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Mar 8, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the release of the MCU's Captain Marvel; the official trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones; and Idris Elba replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the next Suicide Squad. And more!

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

