Who Won the Week Episode 171: Avengers: Endgame, ECCC 2019, Aladdin, and more

Dany Roth
Adam Swiderski
Karama Horne
Mar 15, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the new trailers for both Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin as well as all the goings-on at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle. And more. More!

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

