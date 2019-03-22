Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/22/19: Be careful
Supernatural
Tag: TV
Twitter reacts to Supernatural coming to an end.
Toxic Avenger Troma
Tag: Movies
The Toxic Avenger's Lloyd Kaufman recommended Macon Blair for remake
Donnie Darko
Tag: Science
Multiple realities aren’t just science fiction anymore
Who Won the Week Episode 172 March 22 2019

Who Won the Week Episode 172: Jordan Peele's Us, Disney/Fox merger, C2E2 2019

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Mar 22, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the release of Jordan Peele's follow-up to Get Out, the doppelgänger horror film Us; Disney making it official with Fox (and what it means for ... well, everything); and a little convention going on in Chicago this weekend called C2E2.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: Disney
Tag: 20th Century Fox
Tag: US
Tag: Jordan Peele

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: The Week in Geek
Tag: C2E2 2019
Us Jordan Peele Lupita Nyong'o
The Week in Geek: Us freaks us out, Google goes gaming, and Disney eats Fox
Dany Roth
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
wwtw_feature_12.28.18
Who Won the Week Episode 160: Jordan Peele’s Us, X-Men at Disney, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Adam Swiderski Dany Roth Karama Horne
Dec 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
wwtw_feature_12.08.17.jpg
Who Won the Week Episode 105: Jurassic World 2 trailer, Disney's (probably) buying Fox, and more
Adam Swiderski Dany Roth
Dec 8, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: US
Tag: Jordan Peele
Lupita Nyong'o in Us
Classic '80s horror reference not Lost on Jordan Peele's Us
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1