Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad
WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad courting Jai Courtney; A Quiet Place talking with Cillian Murphy
The Americans and Santa Clarita Diet
The suburban horror similarities between Santa Clarita Diet and The Americans
Dumbo, Batman, Avengers: Endgame
Who Won the Week Episode 173: Dumbo, Batman at 80, Avengers: Endgame posters
Us – Tethered family
How Jordan Peele used the abject to break blackness and the modern horror genre
Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Mar 29, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the release of director Tim Burton's Dumbo; the 80th (!) anniversary of Batman; and the new character posters for Avengers: Endgame. Also, The Craft is getting remade. Blessed be.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Who Won the Week Episode 171
Who Won the Week Episode 171: Avengers: Endgame, ECCC 2019, Aladdin, and more
Dany Roth Adam Swiderski Karama Horne
The Dark Knight
Holy Podcast! Behind the Panel: Batman at 80
Mike Avila
batman 80th
The Week in Geek: Batman is old, The Avengers are dust, and The Craft has risen
Dany Roth
Eva Green Dumbo Tim Burton Disney
Does Tim Burton's Dumbo remake soar? First reviews say it's gorgeous, but lacks heart
Josh Weiss
