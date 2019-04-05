Latest Stories

Who Won the Week April 5 2019

Who Won the Week Episode 174: Shazam!, The Twilight Zone, Joker trailer

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Apr 5, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week's discussion topics include the latest installment in the DC Extended Universe, Shazam!; Jordan Peele's resurrection of The Twilight Zone on CBS All Access; and the trailer for Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Put on a happy face and listen below!

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

