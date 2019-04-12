Latest Stories

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Episode IX
Twitter thinks Poe’s new Star Wars look wanders straight into ‘Uncharted’ territory
Disney+ TV Shows
Every original TV show and movie coming to Disney+, the new Disney streaming service
Fast Color Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Fast Color director Julia Hart talks representation in superhero movies and beyond
Dick Tracy Hero
Exclusive: Dick Tracy transcends time in Michael Oeming's IDW comic revival
Who Won the Week Episode 175

Who Won the Week Episode 175: Hellboy, Sabrina Season 2, Lion King trailer... and black holes!

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Apr 12, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Adam, Dany and Karama are joined by the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, so they can at least attempt to be coherent while talking about black holes. It's all the quantum singularities you can handle, plus Hellboy, Sabrina, and the circle... the circle of liiiiiiiiiiiiife.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

