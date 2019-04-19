Latest Stories

Tuskegee Heirs Cover 3
Indie Comics Spotlight: Tuskeegee Heirs creators mix history with fantasy to create hit kids comic
OG Nerd Obsessions Ricky Whittle screencap
OG Nerd Obsessions: Watch American Gods' Ricky Whittle lose it over Transformers and Optimus Prime
Emily-Blunt-in-Edge-of-Tomorrow
An Emily Blunt stan finally watches Edge Of Tomorrow
Who Won the Week April 19, 2019
Who Won the Week Episode 176: Game of Thrones, Star Wars Celebration, Avengers: Endgame
Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Apr 19, 2019

This week, Adam, Dany and Karama discuss the premiere of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones; all that was revealed at Star Wars Celebration (including the first trailer and title reveal for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker); and, of course, the countdown to Avengers: Endgame ... which opens in a week! Is summer really upon us?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

