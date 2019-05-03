Latest Stories

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones
Who Won the Week Episode 178
Credit: HBO/Paramount/Marvel Studios

Who Won the Week Episode 178: The Battle of Winterfell, Sonic trailer, Avengers aftermath

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
May 3, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

This week, Adam's in Atlanta, so Dany and Karama make it a dynamic duo as they discuss Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 3: "The Long Night" (some people died!); the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog (ooo those teeth!); and living in a world in which Avengers: Endgame exists (it's fascinating and exhausting and all sorts of stuff!).

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

