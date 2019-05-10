Latest Stories

Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones character wins Iron Throne for baby names
Endgame & Back to the Future
Back to the Future writer approves of Endgame's homage to Marty McFly
Incredible Hulk
74 thoughts we had while watching Hulk and The Incredible Hulk back to back
Who Won the Week May 10, 2019
Who Won the Week Episode 179: Detective Pikachu, Game of Thrones, trailers galore
Who Won the Week Episode 179: Detective Pikachu, Game of Thrones, trailers galore

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
May 10, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Like that Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu. And all those new trailers that dropped, like Spider-Man: Far From Home, HBO's Watchmen, and IT: Chapter Two. And yeah, Game of Thrones is worth discussing, too.

Listen below!

