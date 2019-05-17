Latest Stories

Jackie on Infinite Earths
WATCH: What's the difference between a multiverse and a parallel universe?
Trek Home 8
Upgrade your geek lifestyle with this lavish $25 million Star Trek-themed mansion
Back to the Future (The Musical)
The Back to the Future stage musical is finally ready to take you back in time
Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Jon Snow is proof of our undying love for mediocre male protagonists
Credit: Lionsgate/Entertainment One/HBO

Who Won the Week Episode 180: John Wick: Chapter 3, The Batman, Game of Thrones

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
May 17, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Like John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which just opened in theaters. And the fact that it looks like Robert Pattinson will be starring as Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves' The Batman. And, holy cats, the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones is on Sunday. The world will never be the same.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

