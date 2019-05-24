Latest Stories

Credit: Disney/HBO/CBS

Who Won the Week Episode 181: Aladdin, Game of Thrones (R.I.P.), Star Trek: Picard

Presenters
Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
May 24, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Like Aladdin. And the last-ever episode of Game of Thrones. And the trailer for Star Trek: Picard. Start your holiday weekend off right with Who Won the Week, why don'tcha?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

