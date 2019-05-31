Latest Stories

Deke in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: TV
Who Won the Week May 31 2019
More info i
Credit: Legendary/Amazon/DC Comics

Who Won the Week Episode 182: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Good Omens, New Gods

Presenters
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
May 31, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Like Godzilla: King of the Monsters. And that Good Omens TV show on Amazon. And the fact that Tom King and Ava DuVernay are going to write the New Gods script together. Start your weekend off right with Who Won the Week, why don'tcha?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

