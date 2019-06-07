Latest Stories

Heimdall & Iron Man
Avengers: Endgame almost gave us Iron Man vs Heimdall
Jason Blum
Blumhouse TV teases new franchise that’s almost like 'an origin story for our whole world'
Jumanji Kevin Hart
WIRE Buzz: Kevin Hart gets Scrooged; G.I. Joe and Micronauts delay deployment
Black Mirror Season 5
WATCH: SYFY WIRE's Black Mirror Season 5 review
Dark Phoenix
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Who Won the Week Episode 183: Black Mirror, Dark Phoenix, Ad Astra

Jun 7, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Like the fifth season of Black Mirror on Netflix. And the end of the X-Men cinematic universe as we currently know it, Dark Phoenix. And that super-cool Ad Astra trailer. And more! Start your weekend off right with Who Won the Week, why don'tcha?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

