Mos Eisley cantina scene in Star Wars Episode IV
Jaws Richard Dreyfuss Roy Scheider
Carrie
Gaming Throwback Pretty Pretty Princess
Toy Story 4
Credit: Disney/Pixar
Who Won the Week Episode 185: Toy Story 4, Marvel's Jessica Jones, J.J. Abrams' Spider-Man

Jun 21, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! We've got some Toy Story 4 going on. We've also watched third and final season of Marvel's Jessica Jones on Netflix. And how about that surprise announcement of J.J. Abrams and his son doing a Spider-Man comic together (titled, appropriately enough, Spider-Man)? Start your weekend off right with Who Won the Week.

Listen below!

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

