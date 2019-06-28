Who Won the Week Episode 186: Death of Vertigo; Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters; Danny Boyle's Yesterday

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Vertigo Comics is shuttering/sunsetting/going the way of the dodo. Paul Rudd has been cast in the new Ghostbusters. And director Danny Boyle made a movie called Yesterday, in which only one man on Earth knows about a little band called The Beatles. Oh and there's also Annabelle Comes Home. And more!

Start the final weekend of June 2019 off right with Who Won the Week. Listen below!

