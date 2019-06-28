Latest Stories

Lois & Clark Dean Cain Teri Hatcher
Tag: TV
Dean Cain writing Lois & Clark 'idea' exploring Superman's parenting skills
Agents of SHIELD Sarge
Tag: TV
Evil Coulson is running the show (?!) in the latest Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. 
Michael Shannon (Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Alien Nation reboot shelved; Hellraiser strikes new accord; more
Wild Wild West
Tag: Fangrrls
Wild Wild West turns 20: Looking back at one of the biggest flops of the '90s
Death of Vertigo Comics
More info i
Credit: Vertigo Comics
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Who Won the Week Episode 186: Death of Vertigo; Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters; Danny Boyle's Yesterday

Presenters
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
Jun 28, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

Lots to talk about this week! Vertigo Comics is shuttering/sunsetting/going the way of the dodo. Paul Rudd has been cast in the new Ghostbusters. And director Danny Boyle made a movie called Yesterday, in which only one man on Earth knows about a little band called The Beatles. Oh and there's also Annabelle Comes Home. And more!

Start the final weekend of June 2019 off right with Who Won the Week. Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Who Won the Week
Tag: Vertigo Comics
Tag: Yesterday
Tag: danny boyle
Tag: Paul Rudd
Tag: Ghostbusters

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: