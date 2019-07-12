Latest Stories

Stranger Things 3
Credit: Netflix
Who Won the Week Episode 188: Joker, Mulan, Stranger Things Season 3

Dany Roth
Karama Horne
Adam Swiderski
Jul 12, 2019

Welcome to the latest episode of Who Won the Week, a weekly podcast in which SYFY WIRE's Adam Swiderski, Dany Roth, and Karama Horne look back at the week that was and the stories that are blowing up the geek-o-sphere.

What an interesting midsummer (Midsommar?) week! We've got Todd Phillips talking about his upcoming Joker movie. We've got a trailer for Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan. And we've got the third season of a little show on Netflix called Stranger Things. Stay cool with Who Won the Week, why don'tcha?

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes.

Click here to subscribe on Google Play.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

To contact us about the podcast, feel free to drop us an e-mail, or tweet at us with the hashtag #whowontheweek! And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes! Let us know what you think the biggest stories going are, what you might want to hear in future episodes of the 'cast, and whatever else is on your mind.

